Experience Mexico at Proyecto Tulum in Wynwood

Tulum is one of Mexico’s hottest go-to vacation destinations. It’s a supreme place to chill out and recharge your batteries. No need to pack a bag! Tulum is waiting for you right here in Miami.

Tulum is a popular resort city nestled on Mexico’s Caribbean coast.

Brenda Aguera, Proyecto Tulum art director: “A lot of Europeans, a lot of Americans go there to have a good time, to enjoy, to relax, to be themselves, and that’s what we want to do here.”

Proyecto Tulum is a brand-new outdoor spot in Wynwood dedicated to bringing the special vibes of the port city to South Florida.

Brenda Aguera: “What we wanted to transmit is that feel of how you have to flow with where you are, with who you are.”

The idea is to expand Wynwood’s already interesting horizons a little bit.

Brenda Aguera: “We love it too, but we wanted something more chill, you know? The unusual Miami.”

The place has an unforced, authentic feel to it. That didn’t happen by accident.

Brenda Aguera: “Everything came together naturally, and that also happens in Tulum, so that’s why we kept everything, you know, a lot of plants, a lot of wood.”

Don’t be afraid to get hungry here. There’s plenty of stuff to take care of that.

For one thing, there’s the corn. And the tacos will rock your world.

Brenda Aguera: “So this is the closest you can get to a real street Mexican taco.”

If you’re vegan, bring it! They’ve kept you in mind, too.

Brenda Aguera: “Tulum is very about recycling and eating clean, and the vegan food place is a big part of this concept.”

At the bar, they’re doing magical things with mezcals, syrups and juices.

There’s also an on-site store where you can purchase the fashions and artwork of local artists.

But it’s what’s going on in the sultry night air that’s at the heart of Proyecto Tulum.

Brenda Aguera: “Tulum is everything about the vegetation, plants, palm trees, everything outside. You can see the moon, the stars. That’s what we wanted to do keep it simple.”

Emiliya, patron: “I think it’s very nice. I like the open space. I like the music. I like the material they use, because I’m all about nature.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Proyecto Tulum

270 NW 23rd St.

Miami, FL 33127

(786) 328-9640

proyectotulum.com

