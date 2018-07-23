Exciting new trailers premiere at 2018 San Diego Comic-Con

There’s a surplus of new trailers out there on the internet right now and we have Comic-Con to thank for that. Celebrities and fans took a trip to San Diego for the annual pop culture festival and, as the kids say, it was lit.

Keegan-Michael Key: “Comic-Con 2018, [expletive]!”

Right you are, Keegan-Michael Key!

Keegan and his “The Predator” co-stars were just in San Diego … as were thousands of movie and TV fans for the year’s biggest weekend of pop culture.

Comic-Con is all about cosplaying and check this out — Johnny Depp joined in on the fun, showing up as his “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” character, Grindelwald.

Johnny Depp: “The moment has come to rise up and take our rightful place in the world.”

Johnny Depp (as Grindelwald): “Do you think Dumbledore will mourn for you?”

Meanwhile, Mark Hamill was busy being out of character and hiding from fans as a Stormtrooper!

Yep, that’s him on the left!

But the brand-spankin’-new trailers are Comic-Con’s main attraction.

Jason Momoa (as Aquaman): “I came to save my home and the people I love.”

Amber Heard (as Mera): “You think you’re unworthy to lead because you’re of two different worlds, but that is exactly why you are worthy.”

The DC Extended Universe was in the spotlight with a first look at not only “Aquaman,” but “Shazam” as well.

Zachary Levi (as Shazam): “Gentlemen!”

Jack Grazer (as Freddy Freeman): “You have bullet immunity!”

Zachary Levi (as Shazam): “I’m bulletproof!”

Speaking of DC, “Wonder Woman’s” Gal Gadot reunited with director Patty Jenkins and co-star Chris Pine.

But we’re not done with the trailers, oh, no, no, no.

“Glass” is M. Night Shyamalan’s ambitious sequel that combines 2000’s “Unbreakable” with 2016’s “Split.”

Samuel Jackson (as Mr. Glass): “A lot of people are going to die.”

Bruce Willis (as David Dunn): “Don’t do this.”

Samuel Jackson (as Mr. Glass): “Are you ready?”

Our first look at “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” features a lot of, well, monsters!

One in particular…

Charles Dance: “Long live the king.”

And hey look, it’s Jodie Whittaker as the very first female lead in “Doctor Who.”

Jodie Whittaker (as The Doctor): “This is gonna be fun!”

Cherish this picture — “Breaking Bad’s” Bryan Cranston hung out with the stars of “Better Call Saul.”

And elsewhere, Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet even made an appearance!

Thanos: “This does put a smile on my face.”

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.