MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Ecstatic Taylor Swift fans have begun packing the parking lots at Hard Rock Stadium, hours before the pop superstar will kick off the first of three concerts in her Eras Tour’s South Florida stop.

In an Instagram Reels posted on Friday, Swift is captured looking around the seating area where thousands of fans will sit to watch the concert.

Those fans began descending on the Miam Gardens venue on Friday afternoon as their wildest dreams were about to come true.

“We love you, Taylor!” yelled a group of fans.

Hours before night one of the concert begins, it is already the highest-grossing concert of all time with over $1 billion in ticket sales, according the live music trade publication Pollstar.

Miami-Dade officials said they are well aware of the fans’ excitement, so they want the public to know that everything will be under control.

“We have been working hard for months on the preparations. It’s an ongoing conversation with our Miami-Dade Police Department special team that works on these events, as well as Homeland Security, the security team at the Hard Rock Stadium, and all of that is ongoing,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine-Cava. “We look at what happens around the country and world at events of the sorts so we can learn how to be best prepared, and we feel very confident that everything will go smoothly,”

The heightened security could already be seen on Friday afternoon as the roads in and around Hard Rock Stadium were closed to traffic.

7News captured traffic backed up as fans begin to enter the stadium. Parking lots around the stadium were getting filled up.

The stadium released several rules ahead of the event, including a prepaid parking pass needed to enter and multiple security checkpoints once entering the stadium.

There will also be no listening areas outside for people without tickets.

“They’re on top of things and I think with the see-through or the small bags and there’s obviously a ton of presence. I feel very safe,” said fan Sabrina Wells.

The security measures will be in place throughout the weekend.

The concert begins at 7 p.m.

