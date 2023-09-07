PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A former adult film star was arrested in what police said was the second time in two and a half years that she was involved in a South Florida crash while driving under the influence.

Katherine Colabella appeared in court in Broward County earlier this week.

“Of course, there is the probation violation, being held at no bond,” said the presiding judge.

She is on probation is for a March 2021 hit-and-run along the MacArthur Causeway that, police said, left Pastor Noe Aguilar critically injured.

Back then, Colabella faced felony charges of leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury and reckless driving.

However, she avoided prison, and her house arrest sentence was modified.

But on Sunday morning, police said, Colabella ran into more legal trouble when she was involved in another crash, this time along Cypress Road in Plantation.

According to the police report, Colabella was driving “a black Mercedes-Benz [when she] rear-ended a vehicle which was stopped at a red traffic signal at West Broward Boulevard and Northwest 70th Avenue. The Mercedes-Benz fled the area northbound on Northwest 70th Avenue.”

Officers eventually stopped Colabella and, the police report states, she had “bloodshot, watery eyes, the odor commonly associated with alcoholic beverages coming from her mouth as she cried and spoke.”

Moments later, she was arrested for DUI, driving with a suspended license and a probation violation.

“Oh, this is the one out of Dade County,” said the judge at her most recent bond hearing.

Back in 2021, police said, Colabella smashed her Mercedes into Aguilar and took off, leaving the injured victim on the causeway.

“We just hit the brakes. We were just like, ‘Holy [expletive]! There’s a person there!’” said a good Samaritan.

At the time, 7News broke stories of Colabella’s initial arrest and exclusively obtained body camera video of the moments that followed her crime.

She tried leaving her smashed car with valet parking employees at the fancy Continuum condominium in South Beach. Miami Beach Police officers then took her to jail.

Her latest brush with the law featured a failed sobriety test in which, the police report states, she told an officer, “‘I can do whatever you want. Jumping Jacks … you want [expletive] toe touches? I can do whatever.”

Colabella is currently in the Broward County Jail, but she is expected to be transferred to Miami-Dade County to face parole violation charges. She will likely face the same judge who presided over her 2021 case.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.