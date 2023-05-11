Every day should be Mother’s Day, and while you don’t have to wait until Sunday to show mom how much you love her, it sure is a good time to spoil her! Deco’s checking out a SoFlo restaurant that’s pouring it up for all the mamas out there.

Celebrate mom the right way this weekend by giving her what she really wants…

OK, maybe the other thing she really wants.

Evio’s Pizza and Grill in North Miami is spoiling moms the right way.

Elio Solari: “The special that we’re having for Mother’s Day is bottomless mimosas and sangrias from 12 to 5, and we have free desserts all day and night.”

These aren’t just any old sangrias and mimosas. They’re free drinks for mamas.

Moms can pick between white and red… ’cause she deserves options.

Or get bubbly with the prosecco and orange juice, and for the perfect pairing…

Elio Solari: “There’s no better pairing for our sangria and mimosas than a good quality cheese pizza. We have our Evio’s margherita.”

And if you’re coming with a group, you can’t go wrong with the big boy on the menu…

Now we’re ready for the most important dish of the day… free dessert!

Elio Solari: “For Mother’s Day, I think we should end on a sweet note for all moms.”

There’s tons of different desserts to pick from, like cheesecake, tiramisu, a big cookie with ice cream and oreo mousse cake that’s as sweet as mom.

“I love the way they make me feel special. They’re looking out for moms and everything that we do for our children. It’s our day to celebrate.”

“As a mom you feel loved. You feel cared for.”

“I just feel that Evio’s is just going out of their way to ensure that moms have a time for themselves and enjoy this great atmosphere.”

