(CNN) — Many of the people who love Taylor Swift, and there are really so many of them, will love her even more after her wedding on Friday night. It was sweet to see the Swifties out in the New York City heat, hoping for a glimpse, their hearts on their sleeves.

For those inside Madison Square Garden for the wedding, by all accounts it was lovely. Chiefs coach Andy Reid on Sunday said Adam Sandler did a “phenomenal job” as officiant of the service, mixing humor and sensitivity.

“He said, ‘kiss every chance you have, every day,’” Reid said. “Whether you’re going to bed or going to work or, you know, wherever, go ahead and kiss her.’ And I thought that was, in a simple way, in its simplest form, it really was touching.”

“I’ve had a chance to see them grow together, and that’s the most important thing,” Reid said on CNN on Sunday afternoon — “that there’s a love there, a sincere love, and, obviously, they’re different people, from different worlds, but they’ve come together to join hands, and they’re really special together.”

For those of us who weren’t there and who aren’t fans, for whom Taylor Swift is either a fascinating celebrity or just one more canny billionaire with a private jet addiction, this weekend put her on a tricky knife’s edge of opinion. It was a “Kim, there’s people that are dying” moment, as Madison Square Garden hosted a shindig for a thousand of her family, closest friends and business contacts even as hundreds of thousands of people across New York City had their power reduced or turned off.

As the grid struggled in the heatwave, a power failure took out a major wastewater treatment facility on the Hudson river. If you walked just a few blocks from the wedding, you could see all the tall ships standing proud for America’s 250th, but what you couldn’t see is that they were being subjected to a flood of unfiltered human waste. Happy birthday, America!

With the private planes inevitably swarming Teterboro, the town cars clogging midtown, the police working overtime, the secrecy intruded into our most public places, the “wheeling in the lobster” of it all, it’s the billionaire bad taste that didn’t taste great, even if a caterer did throw us a few pastries after.

The local vibe has been: When you have “buy an island” money, why don’t you go ahead and do so and let the rest of us get to our trains to New Jersey? Somehow it all made the Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sánchez wedding last year in Venice feel like a friendly trip to City Hall.

Although even New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani celebrated by listing his top Taylor tracks, no amount of smart and fairly substantial charitable donations could fake carbon-offset the “in this economy???” feelings. Still, you buy a lot of good will when you give Dolly Parton $2 million for books for the kids. But it was loaded for Swift and her now-husband Travis Kelce to invoke Parton, who famously had the most private marriage in celebrity history. When Carl Dean died last year after almost 60 years with her, plenty of people were stunned to learn Parton was married at all.

As Swift’s iron-clad information vacuum largely holds its seal, we also have yet to find anything to celebrate her or judge her on. Was it tacky? Was it fabulous? A glimpse of a tree branch, a murky maybe-photo of some greenery is not enough to tell. The NDAs are working, reminding us all over again of the sheer exercise of her power.

This power means that what feel like centuries are passing as we wait to see the dress. Will it simply appear on her Instagram, as happened with her engagement photo? “Good Morning America” otherwise is her safe-space home base. People mag, of course, would be a classic. But, with Dior’s Jonathan Anderson having made the dress, then Vogue becomes even more of a contender. (Or is this maybe the type of coup that Vanity Fair hits us with from left field sometimes?) The question is: What does Taylor want, as the one holding all the (credit) cards?

It’s a charming fact of human nature that most everyone can still get all excited about a wedding dress. But if and when that dress turns out to be just one of the outfits for a documentary that goes to the highest bidder, the wedding good vibes will curdle just a little. When the kids online say there are “no good billionaires,” they definitely mean Taylor too.

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