Eva Longoria welcomes her first child

(CNN) — Eva Longoria is now a mom.

The actress and her husband, business executive José Antonio “Pepe” Bastón, shared the first photo of son Santiago Enrique Bastón with Hola! USA magazine.

According to the publication, Santiago was born Tuesday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He weighed 6 lbs., 13 oz.

“We are so grateful for this beautiful blessing,” the couple said in a statement to Hola! USA.

Longoria and Bastón married in 2016.

Bastón, who is president of Latin American media company Televisa, has three children from a previous marriage.

This is the first child for Longoria, 43, who was previously married to NBA star Tony Parker.

