Sometimes, you just got to spice things up. When it comes to snacks, that is.

And Flamin Hot Cheetos are so hot, they made a movie about the guy who says he invented them.

Things are heating up in the new biographical dram-edy “Flamin’ Hot.”

Because this movie about the creation of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. also happens to be Eva Longoria’s directorial film debut.

Eva Longoria: “My agent sent me the script, and she was like, ‘Hey you should read this script. I don’t think you’ll get the job because there’s a lot of directors they’re already meeting with and everybody wants to direct this story. It’s a great story, but you should go in and just impress them. Just impress them, so they’ll hire you for something else.'”

Turns out there was nothing to worry about because producer Devon Franklin says he knew Eva was it after their meeting.

Devon Franklin: “I was like, ‘This is the director.’ You know, she knows this movie. She understands it on a level that others just didn’t.”

Jesse Garcia plays Richard Montañez, the former Frito-Lay janitor who says he invented the famous spicy chips.

Jesse Garcia: “I heard about the story too and I always thought it would make a great movie or series. And I thought whoever was gonna get the part was gonna be super, super lucky.”

As luck would have it, Jesse would be the one landing the role.

And the part of Richard’s wife, Judy, would go to his old friend, Annie Gonzalez.

Fun, right?

Annie Gonzalez: “Say it Jesse, how much did you love working with me?

Jesse Garcia: “I loved working with her. It was the best. No, we worked really well together.”

Love and passion are definitely core flavors of ‘Flamin’ Hot.’

But Eva says, so are perseverance and determination.

Eva Longoria: “I’ve been told no. I’ve been told no, opportunity’s not for you. No you’re a woman, you probably shouldn’t do that. And Richard dared to say why not. Why not me? And I do that every day.”

