Eva Longoria was in town Thursday night for a very good cause. She headed up an event to improve the lives of Latin women and their families.

Eva co-hosted the third annual Global Gift Gala at the Eden Roc on Miami Beach. Superstar friends like tennis great Serena Williams were on-hand to support her.

This particular event has special meaning for the actress.

Eva Longoria: “Yeah, I mean, I really love the Miami gala because it feels like Miami’s my second home. You know, we have a place here. We have so many friends here, so we feel like locals every time we come back, so to be able to give back to the people here in this area is not only an honor, but it’s so rewarding to me.”

The Eva Longoria Foundation, which helps Latinas find educational and career opportunities, was also involved in the event.

