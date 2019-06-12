Estefans renovate, reopen historic Cardozo Hotel in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Emilio and Gloria Estefan have officially reopened the historic Cardozo South Beach Hotel following years of renovations.

The Estefans celebrated the Art Deco hotel’s grand reopening along 13th Street and Ocean Drive, Wednesday.

“It isn’t the first remodel, but it is the most in-depth remodel that Emilio has done to the hotel,” said Gloria, “and this is his vision.”

The grand reopening follows a prior soft opening in May after four years of renovations.

The hotel now boasts 41 fully refurbished rooms and suites, a beautiful lobby and a brand new restaurant called BiCE Cucina.

“I mean, after so much work … I mean, we did the whole hotel from scratch,” said Emilio, “and the way we designed things, like the hotel is soundproofed. Everything is soundproofed.”

The building has a rich history and once housed U.S. Army recruits and trainees during World War II. It also served as a set in several movies, including 1959’s “A Hole in the Head” with Frank Sinatra and “The Birdcage” with Robin Williams and Nathan Lane.

“When we did the whole renovation, we were so proud that we kept everything outside exactly like it was in the ’40s, and I think that’s a great thing,” said Emilio.

The hotel is now starting a new chapter with a new look, but the Estefans still have the same goals in mind.

“There’s just so many beautiful memories for us, 25 years worth of memories here,” said Gloria, “and now, we’ll make new ones.”

“We, as always, want to give back to this incredible city,” added Emilio.

The hotel is especially sentimental for the Estefans as Gloria promised her father as a little girl that she would one day buy it for him, and she did.

FOR MORE INFO:

Cardozo South Beach

1300 Ocean Dr.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

786-577-7600

www.cardozohotel.com

