(WSVN) - A South Florida chef is firing up the grill. Move over meat, this is a Mexican-style corn dish that can be made right over the fire. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Julia Doyne
The Restaurant: Como Como, Miami Beach
The Dish: Esquites
Ingredients:
3 ea ears of corn, grilled (with husks), cleaned, and shucked
1 ea jalapeno, roasted, peeled, chopped
½ cup cotija cheese
1 tbsp chopped cilantro
1 tsp ancho powder
salt and pepper
Ingredients for Garlic Aioli:
1 cup garlic cloves, peeled
2 cups blended oil
2 tbsp lemon juice
1 cup hellman’s mayo
salt and pepper
Method of Preparation:
- Set oven or grill to 500 degrees. Use the convection option if possible.
- Place the garlic in a pot and cover with oil over low heat.
- Cook until the cloves are slightly toasted and very tender.
- Strain and reserve the garlic oil for another use.
- Puree the cloves in a blender until smooth.
- Mix the mayo with 4 tablespoons garlic puree and lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper.
- Heat the corn and roasted jalapeno in an oven safe pan.
- Top with a layer of garlic mayo then a layer of cotija cheese.
- Bake in the oven for about 12 minutes, or until the top is golden brown.
To Plate:
- Finish with chopped cilantro and ancho powder before serving.
Como Como Marisqueria
(Inside Moxy Miami South Beach)
919 Washington Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
305-423-8004
www.comocomomiami.com
