(WSVN) - A South Florida chef is firing up the grill. Move over meat, this is a Mexican-style corn dish that can be made right over the fire. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Julia Doyne

The Restaurant: Como Como, Miami Beach

The Dish: Esquites

Ingredients:

3 ea ears of corn, grilled (with husks), cleaned, and shucked

1 ea jalapeno, roasted, peeled, chopped

½ cup cotija cheese

1 tbsp chopped cilantro

1 tsp ancho powder

salt and pepper

Ingredients for Garlic Aioli:

1 cup garlic cloves, peeled

2 cups blended oil

2 tbsp lemon juice

1 cup hellman’s mayo

salt and pepper

Method of Preparation:

Set oven or grill to 500 degrees. Use the convection option if possible.

Place the garlic in a pot and cover with oil over low heat.

Cook until the cloves are slightly toasted and very tender.

Strain and reserve the garlic oil for another use.

Puree the cloves in a blender until smooth.

Mix the mayo with 4 tablespoons garlic puree and lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper.

Heat the corn and roasted jalapeno in an oven safe pan.

Top with a layer of garlic mayo then a layer of cotija cheese.

Bake in the oven for about 12 minutes, or until the top is golden brown.

To Plate:

Finish with chopped cilantro and ancho powder before serving.

Como Como Marisqueria

(Inside Moxy Miami South Beach)

919 Washington Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-423-8004

www.comocomomiami.com

