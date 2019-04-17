Espresso-Glazed Filet Mignon/ Piazza Italia, Fort Lauderdale

(WSVN) - Coffee lovers will perk up for tonight’s Italian-style steak dish. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkyss

The Chef: Luis Ortiz

The Restaurant: Piazza Italia, Fort Lauderdale

The Dish: Espresso-Glazed Filet Mignon

Ingredients:

8 oz. filet mignon

Fine espresso grounds

2 shots espresso

1 tbsp. honey

½ shot triple sec orange liquor

2 slices of orange peel

1 oz. grated parmigiano cheese

2 potatoes

Asparagus

Method of Preparation:

In small sauce pan, add shots of espresso, honey, triple sec orange liquor and two pieces of orange peel. Saute on medium heat to create espresso reduction.

In separate skillet add, one-inch band of grated parmigiana cheese, approximately eight inches long. Brown and twirl to create circle shape.

Boil potato cut into wedges. Spice with salt, pepper and oregano crisp in oven. Saute asparagus in saucepan with olive oil, salt and pepper.

Take filet and smear fine espresso grounds on both sides. Sear filet mignon in sauce pan with olive oil and butter for three minutes each side, then put sauce pan in pre-heated 350 degree oven to desired temperature.

To Plate:

Serve filet on bed of reduction, potatoes, topped with asparagus and parmigiano twirl.

Serves: 1 filet per person.

Piazza Italia

904 E Las Olas Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

954-533-7130

http://thepiazzaitalia.com/

