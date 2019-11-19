‘Escape to Margaritaville’ opens at Broward Center for the Performing Arts

Forget “Hamilton,” “Cats,” or “Phantom of the Opera,” if you want a good musical, think limes, margaritas and lost shakers of salt! Jimmy Buffet’s “Escape to Margaritaville” is hitting the stage right here in South Florida, and the music icon told us all about it.

Cast of “Escape to Margaritaville”: “Welcome to Margaritaville.”

Looking for a winter getaway?

Cast of “Escape to Margaritaville” (singing): “I don’t know, I don’t know.”

Jimmy Buffet’s “Escape to Margaritaville” opens Tuesday at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale.

Jimmy Buffet, musician: “It’s basically music that comes from the islands that winds up in South Florida.”

The musical is a love story between a hotel bartender and a tourist who’s on vacation in the Caribbean.

They fall for one another to the soundtrack of Jimmy’s most famous songs.

Cast of “Escape to Margaritaville” (singing): “Mother, mother ocean. Mother, mother ocean.”

After a run on Broadway, the show’s now on the road and Jimmy says it’s the perfect place for it.

Jimmy Buffet: “It’s great to see in a town like Fort Lauderdale. I know this area so much from working at shipyards and bars around here. It’s a great culmination of culture like that.”

“Escape to Margaritaville” is more than just listening to the songs most of us know and love.

It’s gonna be hard not to sing-a-long and Jimmy totally gets it.

Jimmy Buffet: “I am a shameless entertainer, and I work that crowd.”

The show opens just in time for Thanksgiving, but someone we know is ready for Christmas.

Jimmy Buffet: “Well, Christmas is my birthday, so I’m gonna spend time with my family. We are scattered out, but this is the time for everyone to get back together.”

Cast of “Escape to Margaritaville” (singing): “Wasting away again in Margaritaville…”

