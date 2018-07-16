The word “sequel” has never been in Denzel Washington’s vocabulary — until now. He’s back in “The Equalizer 2,” and he told Deco all about his second time around kicking some serious butt.

Denzel Washington (as Robert McCall): “You ever see ‘Star Trek?’ Very good. (breaks man’s fingers) Call 911. (slams man’s head on table)

Denzel Washington is back to keeping hospitals busy in “the equalizer 2.” He’s a retired CIA agent, and these days, he isn’t getting mad — he’s getting even.

Bad dude: “Who are you?”

Denzel Washington (as Robert McCall): “Your father. Your mama just didn’t tell ya.”

Going after bad dudes is so second nature to him, he sees their every move in slow motion. That got us wondering if acting comes just as naturally for Denzel.

Denzel Washington: “No. No, because you still have to prepare. You still have to be ready for the game. It’s not all, ‘We’ll just get out there and see what happens.'”

In the sequel, we follow Denzel as he avenges the murder of his CIA friend, played by Melissa Leo — and he’s doing so by killing everyone in his path.

Melissa Leo: “Eh, killing everyone? Very often he just hurts them.”

Are you sure about that? We could’ve sworn he was definitely killing people.

Denzel Washington (as Robert McCall): “I’m gonna kill each and every one of them. And the only disappointment is that I only get to do it once.”

Got it.

So, while he’s on a rampage, Denzel is also busy mentoring a troubled teen, played by Ashton Sanders. He told us about having Denzel as a mentor on set.

Ashton Sanders: “He definitely dropped a lot of gems in for me, made me feel comfortable while I was filming. He’s obviously a master at his craft, so I was taking notes and learning and just happy to be in scene with him.”

Oh, and we gotta mention that Denzel’s character is doing all of his “equalizing” while also working as a Lyft driver in his spare time.

Lyft customer: “Lyft off!”

Yeah, this guy does it all — and Denzel thinks he’d be a pretty great driver in real life, too.

Denzel Washington: “I think I’d be very good. I think I’d get a lot of five-star ratings.”

Don’t forget to tip!

“The Equalizer 2” slams into theaters Friday, July 20.

