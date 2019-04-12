‘Episode IX’ title revealed at ‘Star Wars Celebration’ in Chicago

One of the best-kept secrets in the galaxy is finally out: “Star Wars: Episode IX” has a title. If you don’t think that’s huge, you probably haven’t been on the internet Friday. So without further ado, let’s find out what it’s called and hear from the cast.

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” We finally know the name of “Episode IX.”

Now, “The Rise of Skywalker” has one tough job.

J.J. Abrams: “The job of this film is to be the end of nine films.”

Director J.J. Abrams was part of the team that electrified “Star Wars Celebration” in Chicago on Friday.

Daisy Ridley and Oscar Isaac were there, too, and they were just as excited as the fans.

Daisy Ridley: “I thought it was great. It’s weird, because usually you’re so cool and like, I don’t want to watch myself, but I was like, that flip’s (expletive) awesome.”

Oscar Isaac: “I was like, ‘Immediately, I can’t process it. I just need to see it again.’ And it’s just so emotional and incredible.”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” is the end of an era.

Billy Dee Williams: “Is it really the end? I don’t know.”

Come on, Billy! You know we can’t handle things like that.

Anyway, we’ve got some new faces along for the ride. There’s a new little guy to keep BB-8 company. His name is D/O.

And here’s Naomi Ackie, who just revealed that her character’s name is Jannah.

Naomi Ackie: “Obviously, there are so many more secrets that I know inside this afro. It’s why my hair’s so big. It has so many secrets. It’s ‘Mean Girls.'”

John Boyega knows all about Star Wars secrets, and he’s got a solution for dealing with the pressure.

John Boyega: “By telling your closest friend about it. You just let it off your chest. Sometimes, you know, you’ve got to let them know.”

The Empire has destroyed enemies for less than that — but don’t worry: John has backup for this last chapter of the Skywalker saga.

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” flies into theaters Dec. 20.

