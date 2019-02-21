When it comes to perfect pairings, doughnuts and champagne probably aren’t the first things that come to mind. Sounds good to me. Thankfully, there’s a new spot in town mixing it up and putting a golden touch on a classic treat.

South Florida doughnuts have a new gold standard.

Björn Delacruz, pastry chef, Enter Through the Donut Shop: “It’s called the Gold Cristal Ube Donut. It’s created from a base of ube, which is a sweet purple yam from the Phillipines.”

There’s a reason this doughnut has the words “gold” and “cristal” in the name.

It’s loaded with both.

Björn Delacruz: “Within the ube mousse we suspend little bits of cristal gelee, basically Jell-O shots made from cristal. We cover it with cristal icing. I airbrush it with some gold, and then I guild it with about with six to nine sheets of edible gold.”

If you think that sounds super luxurious and exclusive, it’s supposed to.

This 24-karat gold doughnut costs $100, and if you want a dozen, that’ll be a cool $1,000.

Victoria Gautier, customer: “I thought at the beginning it was gonna be a bit extra like, ‘He’s just trying to show off,’ but no, it’s actually super good. It’s not greasy. It’s not heavy. I don’t feel bad eating it at all.”

Enter Through the Donut Shop in Miami Beach is the only place in the world where you can currently get this edible work of art.

They’ve got other flavors, too, for $5, like churro and passion fruit.

The sweet pop-up store is housed at a private, invite-only art gallery.

Rudolf Budja, owner, Rudolf Budja Gallery: “The idea was put something in front, like a coffee house, where you can start to talk with people. And then you find out after a minute or two, would you like to go in with them.”

Because at the end of the day, the goal is to give guests an experience they will remember.

Björn Delacruz: “It’s something that is to be shared. With every bite, you’re experiencing something pretty new. It’s very exciting. I get goose bumps when I talk about it.”

Victoria Gautier: “It’s a 24-karat gold doughnut, and it actually feels good to eat it.”

Enter Through the Donut shop is celebrating its grand opening with a party this weekend, featuring tons of doughnuts, drinks, and DJs.

FOR MORE INFO:

Enter Through the Donut Shop

1330 18th St.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

631-456-2161

Enter Through the Donut Shop Website

Donuts and DJs Party Website

