When it comes to places to hang out in South Florida, Wynwood is one of my go-to spots. You can shop, you can eat, people watch without the looming threat of killer bees.

Because Wynwood is so cool, they’re having a festival highlighting everything Wynwood is known for, and it’s free! Oh, yes it is!

This weekend, Wynwood is the place to be, ’cause Wynwood Life is back for its eighth year of fun.

Manny Gonzalez: “It’s basically one of our signature events here in Wynwood. It’s an event held by Swarm. What we try to do at this event is highlight over 450 businesses that we have within this 50 block district into one single venue.”

Saturday and Sunday, from noon till 3 a.m., everything you love about Wynwood will be at the Wynwood Marketplace.

Manny Gonzalez: “It’s going to be an open air party that’s gonna showcase music, it’s gonna showcase food, art, and everything else that Wynwood has to offer.”

Some of your favorite boutiques will be selling their stuff, and others will be part of five different fashion shows. Oh, I would look so cute in that!

Abby Jordan: “Pit USA is participating in Wynwood Life with a fashion show on Saturday, and we’re gonna be showcasing our new collection as well as some of our older pieces, some of our core pieces. We call them our Pit USA staples.”

There will be food, drinks and of course, art.

Diana Contreras: “I’m taking part in Wynwood Life Festival by painting murals on containers, and just, you know, talking to people and them seeing how we work.”

Here you can get up close and personal with some of the most talented people in town.

Diana Contreras: “I love painting in front of this crowd because they are art lovers, so it’s really fun, a lot of photos taken, a lot of Instagram tags, and just a lot of love and support.”

Wynwood Life is for families, couples, singles, locals and visitors. It’s for you!

Abby Jordan: “People should come to Wynwood Life to experience all of the things that make Miami, Miami, and really experience the local community, and possibly find their new favorite store and their new favorite restaurant.”

Wynwood Life is also a charity event.

For more information on the event and how to get tickets, click here.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.