South Florida sunsets can be absolutely breath-taking, especially if you’ve had a couple of cocktails.

A new go-to spot in Hollywood, which officially opens Friday, promises great drinks, great food and great views of the setting sun.

When this old world starts getting you down, make it up to Sunset Club.

Juan Marcos Rancano: “Sunset Club is a new rooftop bar. It’s sitting on top of the Costa Hollywood Beach Resort.”

The club is kicking up the Hollywood Beach social scene up a notch.

Juan Marcos Rancano:”It’s here to give Hollywood some much needed love when it comes to hospitality in terms of providing upscale setting, upscale food.”

If you happen to find yourself there in the late afternoon, you’ll find out why it’s called Sunset Club.

Juan Marcos Rancano: “Because the first thing you notice when you step in is the beautiful view of the sunset.”

The next thing you’ll notice are the beautiful backdrops that are bound to impress.

Juan Marcos Rancano: “We are offering incredible views of not only Hollywood Beach, but the Stranahan River and the bay.”

You can order up some very cool cocktails while you take in the scenery.

The mezcal-based Easy Breezy and rum-soaked Coco-licious, served up in a real coconut, are perfect for sipping at sundown.

Juan Marcos Rancano: “So the cocktail menu is inspired by a vacation. Everything looks and tastes like a vacation.”

How about a romantic meal at twilight? The kitchen’s got you covered with a wide variety of dishes.

You can order up something special, like a big bowlful of shrimp risotto.

There’s also sushi or even a burger to chow down on.

Juan Marcos Rancano: “There’s a little bit of everything, but definitely we do focus on the seafood element.”

You’ll definitely want to take some snaps of you and your bff’s, hanging above the water, and the DJ will rock you, if you’re sitting at the bar.

Sunset Club has a simple goal in mind.

Juan Marcos Rancano: “You can have an upscale vibe without being in a pretentious setting.”

Yvens Nicolas: “I’m from Fall River Mass, and this is a different experience for me, and I really like this place.”

Sunset Club | Rooftop Bar & Lounge

777 N Ocean Dr Rooftop Level, Hollywood, FL 33019

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.