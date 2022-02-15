There’s only one issue when it comes to the South Beach Wine and Food Festival: deciding what to eat at their Tacos and Tequila event. The options are practically limitless.

Taco ’bout a problem, except for Deco viewers!

Two restaurants are giving us a taste of what they have to offer, and it’s gon’ be juicy!

That’s one big taco, but don’t worry, the tacos at SoBe Wine and Food Festival Tacos and Tequila event don’t come to life.

They are, however, packed with tons of flavor, and Taquiza in Miami Beach is switching things up and giving the taco an upgrade.

Steve Santana, Taquiza: “Taquiza is a taqueria in Miami Beach that specializes making our own blue corn to make our masa, and for Tacos and Tequila, Taquiza is going to do flautas de carnitas.”

Flautas is a crispy rolled up tortilla made of masa, a dough made from corn, and the flauta can be filled with meat and veggies.

Steve Santana: “We’re doing a flauta because every year we get to have a little fun. It’s not something we do at the restaurant, so it’s just a new item we can introduce and get to play with. If I had to pick between a taco and a flauta, I’d pick a flauta. I love that super crunchy fried tortilla texture.

You can’t resist a crunchy texture and juicy meat.

Mmm, I’m getting hungry just thinking about it, and you won’t be able to try it anywhere else besides Tacos and Tequilas.

Elena, diner: “I had a flauta today. It was really amazing. It was really crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside, and I’m so excited to have more of that at the Wine and Food Festival.”

This taco is so good, you won’t want to share.

The Hulk’s heart is in the right place, but he hasn’t tried this taco!

Lona at the Westin Fort Lauderdale has one tender taco you must try.

Jorge Gutierrez, Lona: “Lona is a Mexican restaurant but not, how you say, typical Mexican restaurant. It’s a restaurant with a compromise to make authentic Mexican food. Lona is doing a carne asada taco, Sonora style, in flour tortilla, handmade tortilla from Sonora, and also the steak very good quality.”

Chef Jorge calls it The Last Taco, and we’ll let him explain why.

Jorge Gutierrez: “In one of my trips in Mexico, Sonora, I taste this taco, a different carne asada, different style. I was everyday saying, ‘This is going to be my last taco.’ It was something you couldn’t stop to eat, and why would you want to stop?”

One bite of this taco is like taking your taste buds on a first class flight right to Mexico.

To get this kind of quality, to get this kind of taco, it’s just like you go to Sonora, Mexico.

Staci Abelow, diner: “We had the Last Taco here at Lona. It was delicious. Tt had steak and beans and a spicy sauce. I loved it. I can’t wait to eat it again at the South Beach Wine and Food Festival Tacos and Tequila party.”

Tacos & Tequila is Saturday, Feb. 26.

FOR MORE INFO:

South Beach Wine & Food Festival

Tacos & Tequila

Saturday, Feb. 24, 7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

North Venue, Beachside at Delano

sobewff.org/tacos/

