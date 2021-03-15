Enjoy Irish dinner, movie and drinks at Marando Farms & Ranch on St. Patrick’s Day

All the world goes green on Wednesday. St. Patrick’s Day is almost here. If you’re looking for a special and safe way to celebrate, a farm in Davie’s got your pot of gold.

Want to celebrate St. Patrick’s day with Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan?

You can, if you head over to Marando Farms & Ranch in Davie for their Dinner and a Movie event on St. Patty’s Day.

Chelsea Marando, Marando Farms & Ranch: “The movie is ‘Wild Mountain Thyme,’ and it is an Irish farm movie with an Irish farm-to-fork-themed dinner.”

Last month’s event was all about Valentine’s Day. Now, Ireland is the guest of honor

Chelsea Marando: “The dinner is themed with the movie that’s being hosted.”

But before you sit down to eat dinner and catch the movie…

Chelsea Marando: “We do a walk through our gardens, and we discuss the menu and what takes place here on the farm, and how the farm interacts with the dinner and the movie.”

Once you’re done hanging out with the roosters, the emus and the horses, it’s time to chow down on a three-course meal guaranteed to transport you to the Land of Éire.

Chelsea Marando: “Our chef-inspired salad comes from our gardens here at Marando Farms & Ranch. Chef Sabrina will be serving shepherd’s pie, and then, for dessert, we will have an apple crumble.”

And you know you can’t celebrate St. Patrick’s Day without certain spirits.

Irish whiskey will be available along with some very tasty cocktails, and of course…

Chelsea Marando: “What would St. Patty’s Day be without Irish green beer?”

The farm is the right place at the right time to hold a recurring event like this.

Chelsea Marando: “Being we have a 5,000 square-foot barn that is able to host events outdoors, COVID-friendly, tons of space.”

Whether you’re really from Ireland or just Irish for a day, Dinner and a Movie” at Marando Farms & Ranch will bring out the Irish in you.

Beatriz Miniaci, customer: “Super exciting because people want to get together. They want to have some fun, and the most important part is this is a very safe and friendly environment.”

Dinner and a Movie is co-hosted by the Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival.

FOR MORE INFO:



Marando Farms & Ranch

5151 SW 64th Ave.

Davie, FL 33314

954-945-5744

fliff.com/dinner

