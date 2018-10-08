Enjoy dinner on the waterways of Ft. Lauderdale with BAO Asian Kitchen

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - They call Fort Lauderdale the Venice of America. They also call it Fort Liquordale, Laudy Daudy and The Nation’s Spleen. When it comes to sightseeing, there’s no better way to see the city than from the water. Now you can cruise in style and enjoy a meal from a gourmet restaurant.

BAO Bar + Asian Kitchen on Las Olas offers pan Asian cuisine in a swanky setting. This Fort Lauderdale hotspot is taking guests out of the booth and into the boat.

Victor Diaz, owner: “We offer these fantastic waterfront views, dockside seating. You schedule your tour for either lunch, dinner or a sunset cruise, you also order from the menu.”

Boat captain: “So welcome aboard.”

Thanks to Riverfront Gondola Tours, guests can dine in style with some of the best views in Broward.

Highlights include the komodo lobster roll, seafood fried rice and charred octopus.

Victor Diaz: “The menu is an immersive flavor in the world of pan Asian cuisine.”

Once aboard, you can dine in style, away from the hustle and bustle of Las Olas and the boats are the toast of the town.

Victor Diaz: “They’re eco-friendly, extremely quiet electric boats. It’s an hour and a half, hour 45 minute cruise throughout the Fort Lauderdale waterways. It takes you through the back ways of Fort Lauderdale, you can see flamingos, you can see manatees.”

BAO already gets high marks for its food and the cruise kicks it up a notch.

Customer #1: “The octopus is unbelievable.”

Customer #2: “It’s definitely an unforgettable experience in Fort Lauderdale. The food and the drinks are impeccable.”

Nadia, customer: “It’s kind of like a hidden gem to Fort Lauderdale and Las Olas, this is not something a lot of people are doing and it’s a great way to spend time with friends, family.”

So if you want to relax with someone special and enjoy a great meal, your ship has come in.

Victor Diaz: “Everything is delivered on the boat set for you, all you have to do is sit in the boat and enjoy.”

FOR MORE INFO:

BAO Bar + Asian Kitchen

1200 E Las Olas Blvd #101

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

(954) 530-4176

https://www.baolasolas.com/

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.