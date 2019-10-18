Enjoy a world renowned drink at La Centrale in Brickell City Centre

Move over mimosas and margaritas, and take a hike beer and wine. There’s a drink in South Florida that’s gone global.

You can travel the world looking for top notch drinks, but it turns out, you can get one of the best at La Centrale inside Brickell City Centre.

George Mungra, La Centrale: “La Centrale is an Italian food hall. Three floors, several different restaurants, several different concepts, and a wonderful bar on the second floor.”

This hot spot just got a really cool honor.

George Mungra: “We are very excited because Travel and Leisure called us one of the best bars in the entire world for an Aperol spritz.”

An Aperol spritz is a light and refreshing Italian cocktail.

George Mungra: “The Aperol spritz goes perfect with our concept because we have several Italian concepts. The Aperol spritz goes well with most of our entrees.”

So what is in this world renowned drink?

George Mungra: “Aperol is an Italian liqueur. An Aperol spritz is a mixture of prosecco, Aperol topped with club soda and some citrus, as well.”

What puts La Centrale over the top is…

George Mungra: “I think our Aperol spritz has one ingredient that others don’t have: extra love.”

And for those who have never had one…

George Mungra: “It’s a combination of bitter and sweet. A little bitter on the forward. A little sweet on the finish. It has some citrus notes to it, and some botanicals as well.”

Because the drink isn’t too heavy, it’s perfect year round in SoFlo.

Marie Carroll, customer: “It’s very fresh. I have had quite a few Aperol spritz in other countries, but this one — great aperitif.”

If you want a world famous drink, just head over to La Centrale. They serve them all over the food hall.

George Mungra: “Our Aperol spritz ranges in price. We do have them for $8 during happy hour Monday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Any other time, they are $10.”

FOR MORE INFO:

La Centrale – Italian Food Hall

Brickell City Centre

601 S. Miami Ave., Suite 181-C

Miami, FL 33131

305-720-2401

lacentralemiami.com/

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.