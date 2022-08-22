We know we can be a little corny on Deco, but did you know we’re cheesy too? We might as well be a grilled cheese sandwich at this rate

but we aren’t there is one place though that’s cuter, more colorful, and cheesier than us, that’s Arigato- and their grilled cheese will have you tasting the rainbow!

Arigato in Midtown will have you saying ‘thank you’ after trying this grilled cheese!

Princesa Capolupo: “Arigato means thank you in Japanese.”

You’ll be grateful you stopped by.

Princesa Capolupo: “We have bubble teas, pastries, sweets, but we’re recognized for our rainbow grilled cheese.”

Arigato’s rainbow grilled cheese was inspired by japan and all things Kawaii.

Princesa Capolupo: “Kawaii means cute in Japanese and I got inspired that they put colors everywhere. So I was like, ‘we need to bring some of this concept here’.”

Here’s the gold at the end of *this* rainbow, and it comes with toasty golden bread!

Princesa Capolupo: “It’s a mozzarella cheese, and the bread is a brioche de rois, so it’s a little bit sweet so it gives it a twist to the grilled cheese.”

The best part is getting it personalized just for you!

Princesa Capolupo: “We use edible ink and we print it on the bread then it comes out the oven and it’s ready for you. You can get whatever you want like your name, your Instagram handle or ‘I love Deco Drive.'”

You won’t feel guilty about playing with your food either.

Alma Matrecito: “You get to play with your food and enjoy it at the same time. As a child I was taught not to play with my food but it’s something you can do here.”

Princesa Capolupo: “Kids come here because you know they get attracted by the colors, but the adults, when they open the grilled cheese you see how instantly they become happy and they become kids again.”

Sit back and relax, play some board games, or grab a few selfies for IG.

Alma Matrecito: “It’s definitely Instagram worthy, it’s just calling out to people to enjoy and have fun.”

For More Info:

Arigato Bubble Tea & Coffee

3246 N Miami Ave Suite B, Miami, FL 33127

(786) 667-1427

