It’s a Thanksgiving miracle. They say that Alex Miranda is a really warm guy, but apparently he has a cold heart tonight.

Alex is at the Snow Carnival at the Aventura Mall.

It’s a winter wonderland.

It’s a real snow day in South Florida.

Immerse yourself in the ultimate winter experience at Snow Carnival.

Alex Miranda: “How chilly is it inside? And this is by design because you guys have thought of everything and you’re really making it feel real.”

Aly Ramos: “It’s going to be in the 50s. So South Florida, get ready to be cold at the Snow Carnival.”

At Aventura Mall, bringing, listen to this, 350 tons of real snow.

Aly Ramos: “Under 30,000 square foot tents.”

Alex Miranda: “When you say snow, I hear it’ll be like pieces of paper, is this real snow?”

Aly Ramos: “This is real snow. How chill, the kids are going to get wet, they’re going to have snow on them just like in any other snow situation. That snow turns into water. So definitely waterproof shoes, full pants, try not to wear shorts.”

And so much more.

Aly Ramos: “We have all sorts of attractions for any of the kids from toddlers all the way up to teenagers. I have actual adults just coming on their own.”

Plus, sparkling lights.

Aly Ramos: “Lots of sweets, lots of savory treats. We also have a full spirit’s bar, but definitely try that hot chocolate, and if you want it a little spiked because you’re just tired of running around with the kids, we can do that too.”

Photo-ops on Santa’s sleigh, a dazzling tree and a life-sized snow globe.

Never thrown a snowball?

Alex Miranda: “Right now, we’re in the Snowball Toss. Talk about a scene that so many kids here in South Florida have never got to experience.”

No problem.

Here are two things that we don’t have; hills and snow.

Aly Ramos: “You purchase your ticket just like you would for a movie, you have a specific time and it takes about an hour, hour-and-a-half.”

Snow Carnival opens on Thanksgiving Day at 12 p.m.

Tickets for kids start at $35 and adults $40.

MORE INFO:

snowcarnival



Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.