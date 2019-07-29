English stars of ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ discuss ‘Fast & Furious’ spin-off

They’re fast. They’re furious. They’re British. The English stars of “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” made us fly across the pond to talk with them over tea and crumpets. Deco’s Chris Van Vliet is here with the story.

Like most of us, I had doubts that the “Fast & Furious” could get any faster or more furious-er, but Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham are doing just that in a spin-off that is just as much fun as it is exciting.

Jason Statham (as Shaw): “You ready?”

Dwayne Johnson (as Hobbs): “Yeah, I’m ready.”

Jason Statham (as Shaw): “On my three!

Dwayne Johnson (as Hobbs): “OK.”

Jason Statham (as Shaw): “One!”

Dwayne Johnson (as Hobbs): “Go. Woo!”

They’re the best of frenemies.

Jason Statham and Dwayne Johnson hate each other’s guts in “Hobbs & Shaw.” That’s a good start.

Dwayne Johnson (as Hobbs): “Ah, there he is.”

But the sworn enemies team up when they discover that there is one person they dislike even more — Idris Elba.

Jason Statham: “There’s some social cleansing that Idris Elba — or Britxon as he plays — would like to do: killing billions of people. We’ve got to put a stop to that, so we have to put our ego to the side, come together and save the world.”

Jason Statham (as Shaw): “Get in the car.”

Dwayne Johnson (as Hobbs): “We’re all going.”

Jason Statham (as Shaw): “Not you.”

Dwayne Johnson (as Hobbs): “I said we’re all going.”

Jason Statham (as Shaw): “Buckle up!”

Jason’s sister, played by Vanessa Kirby, isn’t waiting for the men.

The secret agent steals the bio-chemical herself, and let’s just say Idris isn’t too happy about it.

Idris Elba: “This is a man that’s part human, part robot, all ego. He has a cause that he is going for, and he will not stop at anything to get it, and he’s very angry, very angry.”

Being around all that testosterone on the set of the “Fast & Furious” spin-off didn’t faze Vanessa a bit.

Vanessa Kirby: “For me, the main thing about this character: she was never saved. She was never told what to do. She made her own decisions most of the time. That was the key for me.”

In fact, the guys say she held her own.

Idris Elba: “Vanessa killed it. She was really funny and dry, and the action was incredible.”

Dwayne Johnson: “Vanessa crushes in this movie. She’s a bad ass.”

Now, since “Fast & Furious” is in the title, we had to know what they like to drive fast and furious.

Idris Elba: “I am a bike fan. I love bikes. I have three bikes.”

Jason Statham: “The super-slick 720S Mclaren.”

Jason Statham (as Shaw): “Somebody tell me this is not happening.”

So that’s the Shaw side of our interviews. On Wednesday, we head to Hawaii to chat with Deco Drive super-fan, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his Hobbs side of the family to get their take on things.

“Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” hits theaters Friday.

