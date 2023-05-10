Getting matching tattoos with your mom and bestie is kind of cool, but if you’re not big on needles then permanent jewelry might be more your style. The permanent jewelry at House of Jewels in Miami is pain-free, not to mention they know how to spice up a party.

You might regret the wrong tattoo, but you definitely won’t regret a permanent piece from House of Jewels Miami.

Jianni Acosta: “House of Jewels Miami is a fashion jewelry brand that focuses on water-resistant jewelry. We most recently launched our line of permanent jewelry where you can come and book an experience with your girls, you and your partner, you and your mother.”

And it’s 100% pain-free.

Jianni Acosta: “It’s not invasive. A lot of people have the misconception of it, it’s not in your skin. It’s just a clasp-less jewelry experience that we weld the hoop that shuts the chain together, we weld that shut. That’s the only thing that’s getting zapped.”

They even offer permanent jewelry parties.

Jianni Acosta: “We greet you with a glass of champagne, rose or water. We show you the selection of chain styles, you choose which style you want, we’ll go ahead and measure it around your wrist, your neck, or ankle, once we get the sizing correct we’ll go ahead and weld it shut.”

When it comes to style, there’s plenty of options.

Jianni Acosta: “We offer gold filled, jewelry options, sterling silver, and real 14-karat gold. We have everything from dainty to cubano bracelets, which are a little thicker, on the chunky side.”

For a little extra fun.

Jianni Acosta: “We do have charms that we offer, angel numbers, hearts, dragonflies, stars, a little bit of everything.

Gabriela Eidam and Lisa Vega: “It was amazing, it was so much fun, we kind of got to have kind of like a girls’ day experience it was the best. They’re also beautiful pieces and I’m excited! Yay!”

Jianni Acosta: “It’s different. It’s a little bit different from taking them out to eat or buying them a gift. It’s something that’ll last forever. It’s meaningful, and it’ll help elevate that relationship or friendship that you have with that special someone.”

