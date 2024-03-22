NEW YORK CITY (WSVN) — Despite being far from May, and even April, the Empire State Building is already gearing up for Star Wars Day on May 4.

On Thursday night, the iconic skyscraper underwent an intergalactic transformation, becoming the epicenter of a Star Wars-themed spectacle.

Characters and actors from the beloved franchise attended, filling the building’s upper floors and observatory with the spirit of the galaxy far, far away. The event even had a five-minute, Star Wars-themed light show that illuminated the iconic structure.

Hayden Christensen, the 42-year-old Canadian actor who plays Anakin Skywalker in the prequel trilogy and Darth Vader in the Disney+ series, announced the kickoff at the city’s building.

“It’s been a great honor for me to get to play this role. It’s such a great character,” he said. “People care a great deal about these films and these stories. So, to get to be a part of something that means so much to so many people, is just a real privilege.”

Thursday night marked the official kickoff of the Star Wars “March to May the 4th” campaign, starting a series of events leading up to the highly anticipated Star Wars Day.

Activities and celebrations are set to take place not only at the Empire State Building but also in theaters and at Disneyland, as fans across the globe unite to celebrate their love for the iconic saga.

