NEW YORK (WSVN) — The Empire State Building lit up in blue, green and hot pink in honor of Miami music legend Gloria Estefan.

Monday night’s tribute marked 50 years of Estefan’s groundbreaking music career and celebrated her new Spanish-language album, “Raíces.”

Gloria and Emilio made their appearance in the Big Apple, posing for pictures on the 86th and 102nd floors.

It was an iconic night for the Miami legend whose empire continues growing.

The event took place as her new single “Raíces” hit number one on multiple Latin charts.

