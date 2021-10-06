It’s been 3,217 years since the latest James Bond movie was supposed to get released.

“No Time To Die” is Daniel Craig’s last 007 film, and we’re already so sad. For more, let’s hit Alex Miranda, the man who does his best work undercovers.

It’s Miranda, Alex Miranda. Daniel Craig is not only tough, suave, sexy and English, he’s also ready to call it a wrap on a very successful stint as James Bond, and we’re all so sad about it.

If you suffer from imposter syndrome…

Daniel Craig (as 007): “Who is he?”

Lea Seydoux (as Madeleine Swann): “James, you don’t know what this is.”

…don’t feel too bad, because so does Daniel Craig!

Daniel Craig: “I’m James Bond, really? Is that really…? Is that what’s happening?

Alex Miranda: “You’re kidding me!”

Daniel Craig: “It’s so extraordinary.”

The beloved “00” has been kicking butts and taking names for 15 years, but also tells me…

Daniel Craig: “I do genuinely think it’s going to take me 15 years to unravel all of this.”

And in “No Time To Die,” his fifth and last Bond film, the Secret Service agent is also… breaking hearts.

Lea Seydoux (as Madeleine Swann): “Is she one of them?”

Daniel Craig (as James Bond): “I don’t know her at all.”

Alex Miranda: “I cried in this movie!”

Daniel Craig: “The gloves were off. We had to give it everything we could. I’m very proud of it.”

His peaceful, retired life in Jamaica is cut short when an old CIA friend asks him to rescue a kidnapped scientist, before the mission takes a left turn…

Ben Whishaw (as Q): “Target enough people…”

Daniel Craig (as James Bond): “And the people become the weapon.”

…leading him to a mysterious villain, played by Rami Malek.

Rami Malek: “For me, just keep him unsettling. And when you watch him, I want you to be a little thrown off. It’s visceral, this film. It’s a gut-punch. It’s emotional.”

A certain ego might take a punch too when Bond finds out his legendary code name was given to someone else!

Daniel Craig (as James Bond): “I met your new ’00’. She’s a disarming young woman.”

Lashana Lynch plays Nomi, the first female 007!

Lashana Lynch: “It was really cool! You know, at the beginning, you’re not really acting, you’re just staring at him trying to figure out… how to stay chill!”

But, hold on! Is this code name… permanent?

Alex: [Sips tea] “Are you the next 007, or…”

Lashana Lynch: [Reaches for tea] “…I don’t know.”

The tea is hot!

Lashana Lynch: “Two can play that game!

And back from 2015’s “Spectre”: Madeleine Swann.

Lea Seydoux: “The relationship with Bond is this time very… intense and… not very simple, I would say.

Now, we can’t spoil her real intentions but I can say…

Alex Miranda: “This movie is so emotional, and you are really at the heart of that.”

Lea Seydoux: “Yeah, I cried a lot during this film. I cried a lot, I have to say.”

After all, it is the end.

Alex Miranda: “What are you most looking forward to in your post-007 life, and do you think you’re going to ease off the gym a little bit?”

Daniel Craig: “I have a 3-year-old, so easing off the gym is not on the cards, so I’m going to have to try and keep in shape for that. James Bond takes me away from home for about a year. I need to be at home a little more.”

“No Time To Die” hits theaters this Friday.

