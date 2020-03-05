Emmy Award winner and host Tom Bergeron talks to Deco following ‘The Masked Singer’ unmasking

It wasn’t Taco Tuesday last night, but a taco was on the judges’ minds of “The Masked Singer” all night. The juicy taco got the boot last night, but get this, none of the judges had any idea who they were kicking off the show. Today, that unmasked singer told us all about the experience.

Despite singing with a hot sauce microphone, the talented taco was unmasked on Wednesday night’s episode of “The Masked Singer.”

None of the judges were able to guess who was hiding underneath the tomato mask.

Robin Thicke: “I’m going to go Howie Mandel.”

Jenny McCarthy: “So I was thinking Jerry Springer.”

Nicole Scherzinger: “Maybe Barry Manilow?”

T-Pain: “Kelsey Grammar! I think it’s Kelsey Grammar.”

Ken Jeong: “I really do in my heart of hearts believe this one one of my comedy idols and role models, Martin Short.”

But they were all wrong guesses when it was revealed the taco was Emmy Award winning comedian and host of “Dancing with the Stars” Tom Bergeron.

Tom Bergeron: “It was a wonderful, out of left field experience and was a great opportunity to reunite with some old friends, once they knew it was me.”

Everyone on the panel, except Jeong, has worked with Bergeron at some point in their career, but couldn’t pin him as the masked singer.

Tom Bergeron: “It was a lot of fun and I was surprised at how much I enjoyed it. It will be interesting to see if without a hard shell taco I can move more like Elvis.”

After watching his spicy performance, we have no doubts.

Six new masked singers, affectionately known as “Group C,” will take the stage in an all-new episode next Wednesday, right after Deco.

Now, can someone pass the hot sauce?

