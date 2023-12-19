Well coming back from the dead is no piece of cake, trust me. I know cake. It must be horrible if it’s anything like coming back to life after a rough Saturday night.

In “Poor Things,” Emma Stone is a woman fresh back from a dirt nap. Brought back from death in a Frankenstein-like experiment. Behold, Frankenstone.

Emma Stone isn’t pulling any punches in her new film “Poor Things.”

In the Frankenstein-like movie, Emma plays Bella Baxter, a young woman brought back to life by an unorthodox scientist.

A role that the actress admits was a first of it’s kind for her.

Emma Stone: “Because she is such an unusual an interesting being, it was really fun to try to figure out her sort of staging and here development and all of that because it didn’t feel comparable to anything.”

And challenging as it may be, taking on the role was an absolute no brainier for Emma.

Emma Stone: “There is nothing I don’t like about Bella. She’s just full of joy and curiosity and adventure, and she’s hungry for life and experiences and it’s just the greatest thing.”

Starring along side fellow heavy weight actors like Willem Dafoe and Mark Ruffalo, made set life, seem like one big party.

Emma Stone: “We were constantly messing around. In fact, it been hard to get all of us together to do interviews because we can’t help but just like, we’re just crazy together.”

Mark Ruffalo: “You know, we had a long rehearsal process. It was like three weeks and a lot of it was just playing, it was like theater games and dancing and being goofy. We all just felt very free with each other.”

And it showed. Comedian Rammy Youssef considers the film to be his first proper movie role and he felt like being around this group of A-list actors was natural.

Rammy Youssef : “No one was coming in like some, ‘We’re these really dope actors,’ it kinda felt like it was all of our first time.”

“Poor Things” isn’t all fiction.

Willem Dafoe said watching the movie can teach us a lot about ourselves.

Willem Dafoe: “You realize that we self-inflict ourselves with these rules sometimes about what relationships can be. Because that relationship between Bella and the doctor is very specific and kind of fantastical, but we learn a lot.”

