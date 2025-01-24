(WSVN) - Miami native Emilio Estefan is debuting a colorful adventure with a guitar-playing hero in a new YouTube animated series.

The artist was the executive producer behind the Nickelodeon series, called “Kid Cowboy,” and he is using his musical talent to get children to dance to the catchy tunes.

The protagonist of the series is a guitar-playing kid who fights for justice in a futuristic world.

The 19-time Grammy winner said it’s his first children’s show, and he’s excited for what viewers at home will see.

“It’s a great message about the future, about how we have to get along, how we can be different, but at the same time, we can have the same hope,” said Estefan.

Songwriter Freddy Wexler created the spunky Latin cowboy with cool Estefan in mind.

“Let’s redefine what it means to be cool. It’s cool to be kind, it’s cool to be brave, it’s cool to be tolerant,” said Wexler.

The show is for preschoolers, but the music — and the Spanglish — are for everyone.

The character follow the cowboy code, which is: “be brave, be kind, be true!.”

“Everyone knows about cowboys, but we can have different cowboys, and I think you’re gonna get that in this series,” said Estefan.

The series sends a message to a new generation of viewers, who just may change the world.

“We hope it opens hearts and minds, and more than anything, just kids’ imaginations,” said Wexler.

Viewers can watch the show in Nickelodeon’s “Blaze and the Monster Machines” YouTube channel.

