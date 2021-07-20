MIAMI (WSVN) - Emilio Estefan is lending his voice to help the cause of calling for an end to the decades-long regime in Cuba.

The high-profile Cuban-American exile is calling on global leaders to help Cubans on the island in their fight for freedom.

The music producer premiered his new music video and song at the American Museum of the Cuban Diaspora on Tuesday.

The new release, “Libertad,” is in support of freedom for Cubans.

“It’s so important that we take this moment to make the change in Cuba, bring hope to the people and have the support because every day counts, every minute counts,” Estefan said. “I think every image that they see now for the first time globally is really going to make the change.”

Estefan and the Foundation for Human Rights in Cuba joined forces to call on the world to come together in support of democracy in Cuba.

“The song is not about the music, this is about a way to show a little bit of rhythm, but it’s about the image that people need to see the reality that happened in Cuba over 62 years,” Estefan said.

The song premiered on the same day a congressional hearing was held in Washington D.C. about Cuba.

Cuban-Americans from D.C. to Miami continue to protest on the streets, fighting for a change on the island.

“It’s because our hearts are just so heavy. Our hearts are so heavy. We’re watching day and night people go through the things that they’re going through,” said Rabbi Rigoberto Manny Viñas with El Centro de Estudios Judíos Torat Emet.

To watch Emilio Estefan’s new music video, click here.

