Ember Steak Burger/ Ember, Miami

(WSVN) - A cheeseburger is an easy dinner to dig into. A chef shows us a few changes to make it into an upscale meal. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Brad Kilgore

The Restaurant: Ember, Miami

The Dish: Steak Burger

Ingredients:

Burger patty meat (shaped into 10 oz. patties)

Caramelized onions

Several medium or large onions, yellow, white, or red

Olive oil

Butter (optional)

Salt

Boursin cheese (Freeze, then slice in 1.5 oz. rounds)

Brioche Bun (Slice in 1/2, butter roll and place on grill to toast)

Herbs salad:

Frisée (trim the green off the frisée and shock in ice water)

Fennel (shaved on slicer or with knife at .5 mm shock in lemon ice water to curl and prevent from oxidizing)

Picked watercress

Shaved raw shallot

Horseradish Vinaigrette:

1/2c prepared horseradish

1 tbsp ground black pepper

1 tbsp + 1/2 tsp sherry vinegar

1 tbsp rosemary minced

1 tbsp + 1 tsp chive

1/4c extra virgin olive oil

1 tbsp salt

2 tbsp lemon juice

(In a stainless bowl, mix the first 3 ingredients ,add remaining except oil, slowly whisk in evo until desired consistency.)

Method of Preparation:

Season patty with salt and pepper place in hot spot on grill cook to desired temperature. Once at desired temperature remove from grill.

Top with Caramelize onions and borsin cheese place in oven till melted.

Roll bun in butter roller and toast till golden brown once golden brown. Add mayo and garlic Dijon.

To Plate:

Place burger on bun with herb salad served with french fries.

Serves: 1 each.

Ember

151 NE 41st St Ste 117

Miami, FL 33137

786-334-6494

http://embermiami.com/

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.