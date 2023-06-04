(CNN) — “This boy’s too young to be singin’ the blues,” Elton John sings in one of his biggest hits “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.”

And on Saturday, the legendary singer found himself singing with the sky blue side of Manchester as he was serenaded by Manchester City shortly after the team had won the FA Cup.

Pep Guardiola’s side had defeated its bitter rival Manchester United 2-1 at Wembley to keep its hopes of a ‘treble’ still standing, before players and staff bumped into John at Manchester Airport on the tarmac by a plane.

“Look who I ran into at Manchester Airport,” John posted on Instagram, alongside a photo of himself holding the FA Cup with some of City’s staff, including a grinning Guardiola. “Congratulations on an incredible double. Fingers crossed for the treble.”

Videos posted by Manchester City showed John hugging each of the players in turn as they walked past him, while Phil Foden even posed for a selfie with the singer, before the team serenaded John with a rendition of his famous “Your Song.”

“You can tell everybody, we’ve won the FA Cup,” City quipped.

