If you like to go with the wind and do whatever floats your boat, we have a place for you. Miami’s the Elser Hotel and Residences just launched some cool offerings, snd they designed it for every taste, whether it’s on land or sea.

The Elser in downtown Miami believes in living life to the fullest.

Michael Stephens, Elser GM: “People are always looking for one of a kind experiences, memories. That’s what we’re really in, we’re in the memory business.”

And giving you a memorable stay is the goal.

Michael Stephens: “Elser is a hotel residence. We have 646 units. You have a great view in any direction from any unit… the Miami skyline, you can’t beat it.”

On top of views, views, and more views, guests can also enjoy a workout, some eats and a swim.

Michael Stephens: “On the pool deck we have an amazing Jumbotron. The pool is an experience all to itself. We also have a couple of very unique things that are very special about the Elser.”

Michael Stephens: “The Dan Le Batard show, actually his podcast is broadcasted from a studio here at the Elser, so it’s an amazing experience.”

And if you feel like trying out your sea legs, they can help with that.

Michael Stephens: “We’re really, really, really proud of this new partnership that we formed with Spectre Sea, where our guests at the Elser have the ability to get on a private yacht with a captain, where you can really customize your experience.”

And customize it you should.

Michael Stephens: “Imagine your own private chef on the boat. We also have a luxury transport to get you from the Elser to the actual dock where the yachts are.”

These Italian-made yachts are perfect for couples or family outings.

Michael Stephens: “The ability to just go around the bay, maybe a sunset cruise, maybe you might want to go up the coast.”

Jessica Kaplowitz: “The yacht was absolutely beautiful. The experience at the hotel has been amazing so far. It’s absolutely gorgeous. We’re having a great time. We’re in the pool deck. It’s beautiful. I don’t want to leave.”

