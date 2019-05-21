Elon Musk says game engine behind Fortnite coming to Tesla cars

(WSVN) - Tesla cars could soon be capable of playing today’s most popular video games.

CEO Elon Musk tweeted over the weekend that the company is working to add Unity and Unreal Engine to the electric car.

Also porting Unreal Engine — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 19, 2019

Both game engines help power popular games like Cuphead and Fortnite.

Teslas currently have small games installed but Musk wants to bring over the bigger, more modern titles.

He also said games can be controlled with the in-car touchscreen, a game controller and even the steering wheel and pedals.

