It’s a dirty job, but someone’s gotta do it. We’re not talking about stopping shireen from buying more shoes. That’s a job that comes with a warning.

No, we’re talking about cleaning up crime!

Deco’s chatting up the stars of Fox’s “The Cleaning Lady” ahead of tonight’s season two premiere!

Things are getting even messier in season two of Fox’s hit crime drama “The Cleaning Lady.”

Elodie Yung and Oliver Hudson are back as “Thony” and FBI agent Garrett Miller but this time, they’re working together!

Elodie Yung: “She’s completely destroyed and she gets the help of Garrett to try to get her son back.”

That means they’re learning to trust each other, right?

Oliver Hudson: “Hopefully we see the humanity in each other a little bit more and there’s a little bit of trust that’s built but then that trust quickly gets broken. And so there’s a lot of, it’s a very fractured relationship.”

In other words, it’s complicated on screen.

Elodie Yung: “He loves to be self-deprecating.”

Oliver Hudson: “I do, I do.”

Elodie Yung: “You do love that.”

Oliver Hudson; “I do. But you know, sometimes I feel insecure.”

Which makes for a fun friendship in real life.

Elodie Yung: “He’s like a raw diamond. He’s like, ‘I don’t know what I’m doing,’ and I’m like this is the best because you don’t plan anything. He’s just very much in the moment.”

Oliver Hudson: “We’re getting to know each other too well because this season, like you said, it’s almost like, we gotta focus more because we have a little too much fun for a drama.”

And speaking of drama, when it comes to season two, “Thony” is still caught up with working for the crime cartel.

But she wants to do good by using her medical training to help others in her community.

Elodie and Oliver told Deco, the stakes are higher than ever.

Elodie Yung: “We get to see a more complex character because she is more empowered because she’s learned to evolve in this criminal world.”))

Oliver Hudson: “There’s some shocking stuff that happens. Even throughout the season, we were reading the script and you’re like ‘oh my God, they’re gonna really do this right now?’ You know, so it’s fun.”

Season two premieres on Sept. 19. on Fox.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.