Elisabeth Moss shares the inside scoop on new film ‘The Invisible Man’

If you go to the movies this weekend, you won’t believe your eyes — or at least you shouldn’t! That’s because “The Invisible Man” is lurking all around. Deco’s very visible Alex Miranda is here with a look.

Ever just had a feeling someone was over there, in the dark corner, even though you couldn’t see them?

Yeah, “The Invisible Man” might not be for you, because in this new thriller starring Elisabeth Moss, oh, he’s there, all right, and he just might be coming after you.

Isn’t it true that exes never really go away? It’s like, no matter what, they keep popping up, out of nowhere, at the worst times.

Harriet Dyer (as Alice): “Are you OK?”

Oliver Jackson-Cohen (as Adrian Griffin): “Get back here!”

And, boy, does Elizabeth Moss’ character know that in “The Invisible Man.” In it, she leaves a controlling relationship with a genius scientist who then kills himself.

Elisabeth Moss (as Cecilia Kass): “I’m not going to leave you with that psycho!”

But after a series of tragic events, she has to convince her loved ones that his suicide was a hoax, and they’re all in danger.

Elisabeth Moss: “He wasn’t wielding a chainsaw. It felt like he was somebody who was real, he was a real person. He was intelligent and handsome and incredibly manipulative and also abusive, and I think that was something that I really, really liked.”

Spoiler: No chainsaws! But this movie will still get your blood pumping … even though it doesn’t always feel that way on the set.

Elisabeth Moss: “Essentially, you’re doing things that are kind of really silly. Like, they look really scary when you see the movie, but what we see is very different. Like, my entire fight is with a man in a green suit.”

As if that isn’t scary on its own! But we get her point.

Elisabeth Moss: “We had so much fun figuring out what was the scariest thing to do. We would block out and rehearse a scene and be like, ‘Ooh! Ooh! It would be super cool if the door opened and then it shut, and then I’ll turn and I’ll look, and it’ll collapse behind me.'”

And, aside from all the fun, Elisabeth said the reason her character drew her in was because she wasn’t always strong.

Elisabeth Moss: “I’ve played a lot of strong women, and I think it’s important to remember that we can also be vulnerable, and we can be intelligent but also make the wrong choices.”

Elisabeth also said the movie had to be genuinely scary in order for her to sign on, so buckle up for a fun ride.

“The Invisible Man” shows its face to theaters everywhere this weekend.

