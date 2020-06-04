Elisabeth Moss brings celebrated horror writer to life in new biopic ‘Shirley’

A horror writer finds herself in the middle of a psychological thriller. Tonight, Elisabeth Moss tells us about her new movie, “Shirley,” that’s dropping On Demand and on Hulu this weekend.

Michael Stuhlbarg (as Stanley Hyman): “To our suffering, my dear.”

Elisabeth Moss (as Shirley Jackson): “There’s not enough scotch in the world for that.”

Elisabeth Moss is horror writer Shirley Jackson in “Shirley.”

Elisabeth Moss: “The script was sent to me, and I fell in love with it. I thought it was one of the best scripts that I had ever read.”

Michael Stuhlbarg (as Stanley Hyman): “Shirley has these bouts.”

Odessa Young (as Rose): “I read your story.”

Elisabeth Moss (as Shirley Jackson): “What are you doing in here?

Odessa Young (as Rose): “It made me feel thrillingly horrible.”

Shirley is struggling creatively, until a young couple pays a visit.

Elisabeth Moss (as Shirley Jackson): “That girl: what do you think?”

Michael Stuhlbarg (as Stanley Hyman): “Trite and a bit trashy, but, eh, give it a go.”

Michael Stuhlbarg, who plays her manipulative husband, was also drawn in by the script.

Michael Stuhlbarg: “And then I found out that Elisabeth was going to be a part of it, and it made it all the more thrilling to get a chance to work with her.”

Michael Stuhlbarg (as Stanley Hyman): “I feel like we’re in the Scottish play, on the verge of madness. What will happen?”

What, indeed, as alliances are formed and betrayed.

Michael Stuhlbarg (as Stanley Hyman): “What becomes of your dear heroine?”

Elisabeth Moss (as Shirley Jackson): “What happens to all lost girls: they go mad.”

