El Tiesto Cafe blends Dominican and Japanese cuisine under one roof

No matter what you’re craving, you can find it somewhere in SoFlo. That’s because Miami is like a melting pot of cuisines. You can find dishes from all over the world, but why go out for just one type of food when you can get a variety in one place?

East meets west in Miami.

Glenn Luis Cabrera-Abreu, El Tiesto Cafe: “El Tiesto Cafe is a Dominican Japanese fusion kitchen.”

That combination on one plate isn’t that common until now.

For the chefs, it’s the best of both cultures.

Glenn Luis Cabrera-Abreu: “It’s basically trying to give the Dominicans a taste of sushi since you don’t see a lot of Dominicans eating sushi. Instead of having a traditional sushi, we put fried cheese, salami inside the sushi, and then we topped it off with sweet plantains. I mean, it’s a sushi, but at the end of the day, it’s essentially a Dominican sushi.”

They’ve got sushi with chicharon and tostones.

Glenn Luis Cabrera-Abreu: “El Otro Tiesto roll is cream cheese, chicken tempura, bacon and maduro.”

And like traditional sushi, they all get topped with eel sauce.

Glenn Luis Cabrera-Abreu: “We are using a lot of Asian spices to blend all the ingredients together.”

They’re fusing the flavors in other stuff too.

Glenn Luis Cabrera-Abreu: “La yola is one of our plates where we are blending both worlds. It’s deep-fried sweet plantain. You can either have it with fish, or you can have it with shrimp. The mar y tierra mofongo is churrasco, shrimp, and then obviously the way a traditional mofongo is made with green plantains, garlic and chicharon.”

Sure you can get classic sushi rolls or Dominican dishes like mofongitos with chicken, beef and pork, but mixing it all together is so much more fun.

David Arguelles, customer: “It’s amazing. We were referred here by a friend. He’s Dominican, and he told us, ‘If you like sushi, you need to check this place out in Wynwood.’ The flavor of the Dominican food plus the style of the sushi is a good combo.”

FOR MORE INFO:

El Otro Tiesto Cafe

3023 Biscayne Blvd.

Miami, FL 33137

305-639-8096

www.elotrotiestocafemiami.com/

