El Santo brings the spookiest drinks this Halloween to their Day of the Dead bash

Halloween isn’t just a time when kids get dressed up and ask for candy. It’s a time for adults to have fun, too. It’s the start of a three-day celebration called Day of the Dead. Deco’s official dead head, Alex Miranda, got all the spooky details.

Day of the Dead. It’s spooky, but it doesn’t always have to be. Thanks to a Little Havana hot spot, Day of the Dead is a few days of fun for grown ups.

What’s better than celebrating a holiday for one day? Celebrating for three days! El Santo is where the party is at!

Kevin Suarez, El Santo: “El Santo is a place where you can enjoy some drinks, have some great food, and if you are feeling like you want to cross the border, you can go to our Tacoria.”

From this Thursday through Saturday, El Santo is throwing a Day of the Dead bash.

Kevin Suarez: “Day of the Dead is a holiday in which we pay respect to the dead. We have altars with ofrendas, meaning we honor them.”

They’ve got a restaurant, a club and a taco spot. Everything is gonna be decked out to celebrate.

Kevin Suarez: “Our decor lends itself to Day of the Dead. As you can tell, we have a church in the front, where you can repent, and have Don Diablo in the back, where you can have some drinks and enjoy being bad.”

There will be something going on in every part of the venue.

Kevin Suarez: “At El Santo Tacoria, we are going to have half off tacos. We will have a drink called the Bloody Red Sangria, which comes with a little bit of tequila.”

From 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., tacos are half price.

Kevin Suarez: “We are very famous for our El Pastor taco, which is roasted pastor style — pineapple, onions and salsa.”

If cocktails are more your thing, head to their restaurant for some deadly but delicious drinks.

Kevin Suarez: “In honor of Day of the Dead, we have three cocktails. We lowered the prices to $13 because it’s a spooky number and think it’s the right number for the occasion.”

The El Diablo has vodka, pineapple juice and hot sauce and tastes sweet and spicy.

Kevin Suarez: “Santo Pecado is a watermelon, mescal, CBD cocktail. It gives you earthiness and then the refreshing of the watermelon, and we have the Ave Maria, which is also known as Bandolita. It’s going to be a shot of mescal accompanied with sangrita juice and verdita juice.”

Every night inside their speakeasy Don Diablo, there will be live entertainment. Come on, where else can you dance to a DJ spinning hits in a coffin?

Emiliana Mesa, customer: “The drinks are great. The food is amazing. The atmosphere of being with the music and everyone around you, it’s going to be incredible.”

You don’t have to come dressed in costume for Day of the Dead, but lots of people will be, so we say come dressed to kill.

Oh, and Casa de Los Trucos just two blocks away, hooked us up for our Halloween show Thursday! Lynn, have you tried your costume on yet?

FOR MORE INFO:

El Santo Taqueria

1620 SW 8th Street

Miami, FL 33135

786-360-6019

elsantomiami.com/



