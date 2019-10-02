Good food and a totally Instagrammable space. What could be better? El Santo Miami is the latest and greatest restaurant/lounge to hit up Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood. The space is actually three different spots. One’s a more casual taqueria, then there’s a more formal dining room and lounge, and finally a secret cocktail lounge called Don Diablo so now you can do more than dance salsa when you’re on Calle Ocho

The taqueria celebrates Mexican Lucha Libre culture while the decor in the dining room gives off old church vibes. The Don Diablo lounge sets the party mood with Dia de los Muertos skeletons and skulls decor complete with a wood coffin DJ booth. We didn’t stay at El Santo long enough to party but we did try some really tasty menu items.

Our meal started on the menu’s Crudo section ($12.95 – $14.95)

We had the Corvina Tiradito: Sashimi style Corvina with ají amarillo Leche de Tigre and ají amarillo aioli $12.95

The Mini Tacos are not to be missed. They’re made with crispy gyoza skins.



Pick your favorite filling:

Corvina $8

Tuna $9

Lobster $12 (winner!)

Waygu Beef $13

Salmon $7

We wrapped things up with the Organic Arroz con Pollo entree ($32). Not at all like the Arroz con Pollo I’ve been eating my whole life but quite the delicious surprise.

We weren’t able to stick around to dance our guac off at the Don Diablo lounge, but there’s always next time.

El Santo

1618 SW 8th Street

Miami, FL 33135

786-360-6019

www.elsantomiami.com

@elsantodondiablo

@taqueriaelsanto

