El Primo Red Tacos opens pop-up at PEZ in downtown Miami

You think you know all there is to know about tacos? Maybe you do, maybe you don’t. If you haven’t had a red taco, you’ve got a lot to learn. This lively West Coast taste treat has South Florida foodies shouting, “More, please!”

You’ve probably done this before, but have you ever done this? That’s how you eat tacos al birria at El Primo Red Tacos in downtown Miami. It’s the specialty of the house.

Miriana Munoz Neri, El Primo Red Tacos: “Which is slow-cooked and marinated beef, and then they’re also called red tacos because we dip the tortilla in that same beef broth, making the tortilla red.”

El Primo is a pop-up eatery inside PEZ Mexican restaurant. That’s not what makes it so special, though.

Miriana Munoz Neri: “We are the only one serving only birria in Miami.”

They do their best to keep it real here at El Primo.

Miriana Munoz Neri: “It’s very popular in Mexico, and we try to serve it here in a very true Mexican way.”

Authenticity takes time, but it’s worth the effort.

Miriana Munoz Neri: “Our broth has over 15 ingredients. It takes about 12 hours to make.”

The marinated beef is chopped and put in the sauce for some extra oomph. Tacos are prepared on the grill, then topped with cheese and a ton of beef.

The broth is put in a cup, and your order is ready to go.

Miriana Munoz Neri: “If what you’re craving is birria, then this is your go-to spot.”

There’s more than tacos on the menu, even if all your choices are bathed in birria.

Miriana Munoz Neri: “We also have birriamen, which is ramen noodle with birria. Quesadillas as well, we have with flour tortillas, which would be the quesabirria, and we also have tacos with bone marrow, which are the huesitacos. It’s very very popular as well.”

It’s all meant to be enjoyed, even if things tend to get a little sloppy.

Miriana Munoz Neri: “But if it’s not messy, then it’s not a good taco, to be honest.”

There are over 80 kinds of mezcal waiting for you at the bar, or you could try the house special: the Mangonada.

Miriana Munoz Neri: “Which is like a mango slushy with Chamoy, so it has a kick to it.”

Customer: “Amazing tacos, amazing, and the Mangonada? Great.”

We know you can’t wait to dip and sip at El Primo Red Tacos.

For now, because of COVID, they’re only open for business Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, so plan accordingly.

FOR MORE INFO:

El Primo Red Tacos

20 W Flagler St.

Miami, FL 33130

305-570-3440

www.pezmiami.com

www.facebook.com/elprimoredtacos

