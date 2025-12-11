LOS ANGELES (WSVN) — This holiday season, the Grinch got a Latino makeover.

El Grinch is back at Universal Studios Hollywood — dancing, joking and spreading cheer (and mischief) in Spanish and Spanglish.

The miserly grouch conjured up by Dr. Seuss is turning the imaginary movie scene of Whoville into what fans are now calling “Wholisco.” It’s a play on words for the city of Culiacán and the state of Jalisco in Mexico.

