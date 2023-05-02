Why is this Friday unlike any other Friday? Because it’s Cinco de Mayo or Drinko de Mayo. Yeah, baby! If you’re looking for a place to chow down and loosen up, Seco knows just the spot, sombrero not included.

Mariachi music will fill the air at El Camino in Fort Lauderdale on Cinco de Mayo.

And that’s just the start of the good times.

Brian Gough: “For Cinco de Mayo we’re gonna have a giant party. We are the party experts as far as Mexican food, Mexican cuisine, Mexican drinks.”

It’s hard to dispute that claim.

For one thing, this joint is stocked with the spirit of the day.

Brian Gough: “But we get to really roll out the red carpet and really get to showcase what we do so well … so whether it’s the margaritas, whether it’s the 200 bottles of tequila and mezcal that we have.”

Wait — did he say two hundred bottles of tequila and mezcal?

He sure did — and they’re all hovering over the bar, ready to power up house specialty margaritas.

Brian Gough: “Like our watermelon jalapeno, which uses fresh-squeezed watermelon juice, muddled jalapenos, a beautiful blanco tequila and fresh agave that we get imported from Mexico. Our spicy avocado is another amazing cocktail. It’s creamy. It’s delicious.”

Sure, they fill your glass here, but they’ll also pack your plate with Mexican marvels.

Brian Gough: “Our smoked brisket nachos. It’s about three pounds of meat, cheese, tortilla chips and beans. It is absolutely amazing.”

This big boy is the perfect way for you and your BFFs to kick off the Cinco’s craziness.

Of course, you can’t go wrong with fajitas, either, and what would the celebration be without some hand-held happiness to devour?

Brian Gough: “Our combo tacos it’s basically you can choose any one of our amazing tacos and combine them together with your choice of rice and beans.”

You might want to show up a bit on the early side on Friday.

We get the feeling the place could be a bit more crowded than usual.

Brian Gough: “We’re expecting anywhere from 2000 to 2500 here that day, so it’s gonna be an increased volume for sure.”

Here’s your chance to get up close and personal with thousands of like-minded party people.

Brian Gough: “You’re getting great drinks, amazing service, delicious food, and it’s as authentic as it can possibly be. You’re not gonna get that anywhere else in South Florida.”

Mari Cruz: “Cinco de Mayo, the only place you wanna be is El Camino. Their happy hour is the best happy hour in Fort Lauderdale. Their food is amazing.”

