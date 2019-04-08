‘El Balsero’ tells story of first Cuban migrant to reach Miami on makeshift raft

MIAMI (WSVN) - The new movie “El Balsero” tells the story of the man who is believed to be the first Cuban migrant to have reached Miami on a makeshift raft.

In 1964, Reinaldo Cruz, who the movie is based on, begins to witness the violence and social unrest during the early stages of Fidel Castro’s regime.

The 16-year-old made the decision to leave his mother and sister behind to travel over 300 miles for a chance at freedom.

“‘El Balsero’ is inspired by the true story of the very first Cuban migrant to reach Miami, to reach the United States, on nothing more than a makeshift raft,” said Director Jose Navas.

His journey would be one that launched a massive following of others searching for a better life.

“In a historical standpoint, it serves as a catalyst to the beginning of a mass exodus. We’re talking about more than a million Cubans that have left Cuba on nothing more, and these are people that left on rafts — not boats — makeshift rafts,” said Navas.

Cruz had risked his life out on the water surviving multiple obstacles to America including a shark attack and surviving a thunderstorm.

Navas said he attempted to accurately portray Cruz’s story for the film, but it didn’t come without complications.

“We had Reinaldo Cruz as a consultant on the film, so I actually have the balsero on the film. Me and him went over locations and went over what we thought would be the best locations, and Key Biscayne has exactly what we need, and it was amazing,” said Navas. “We dropped off el balsero, our actor with the balsa, with the raft, and then we backed up because we had to get those drone shots. Next thing we know, we have two or three choppers, we have the Coast Guard. It was insane.”

The film will be screening at 7 p.m. on April 9 at the Town Theater on Calle Ocho.

