Eggplant Parmesan/ La Centrale

(WSVN) - A handful of ingredients help create a classic Italian dish served vegetarian-style. That’s what’s cooking, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: German Rizzo
The Restaurant: La Centrale, Miami
The Dish: Eggplant Parmesan
Ingredients:
3 slices of eggplant cut 1/2 inch thick
4 oz. all-purpose flour
1 garlic clove
0.5 oz. shallot
5 oz. tomato sauce
1 oz. extra virgin olive oil
4 oz. mozzarella
6 basil leaves
3 oz. Parmigiano-Reggiano (24 months aged)
Salt and white pepper
1 qt. canola oil or any oil you prefer for frying
Method of Preparation:
- Chop the shallot and the garlic very fine until you get a paste.
- In a medium size pan, warm up the extra virgin olive oil, garlic, shallot, tomato sauce and let that reduce for five minutes until it gets thick and loses all the water.
- In a large frying pan, heat the canola oil (or your preference) until it starts to smoke.
- Coat both sides of the eggplant slices with flour and fry until you will get a golden-brown color.
- Use a small sheet pan and place one slice of eggplant, add two spoonfuls of tomato sauce mixture on eggplant slice, then layer with the thinly-cut mozzarella, and basil leaves. Repeat two times, then top with Parmesan.
- Bake for five minutes in 350-degree oven until mozzarella melts.
To Plate:
Serve in a plate with tomato sauce on the bottom and garnish with microgreens and olive oil.
Serves: 1 each
Serving Suggestion:
Barbera D’Alba red wine
La Centrale
Located in Brickell City Centre
601 S Miami Ave Suite 181-C, Miami, FL 33131
(305) 720-2401
https://www.lacentralemiami.com/
