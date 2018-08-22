Eggplant Parmesan/ La Centrale

(WSVN) - A handful of ingredients help create a classic Italian dish served vegetarian-style. That’s what’s cooking, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: German Rizzo
The Restaurant: La Centrale, Miami
The Dish: Eggplant Parmesan

Ingredients:
3 slices of eggplant cut 1/2 inch thick
4 oz. all-purpose flour
1 garlic clove
0.5 oz. shallot
5 oz. tomato sauce
1 oz. extra virgin olive oil
4 oz. mozzarella
6 basil leaves
3 oz. Parmigiano-Reggiano (24 months aged)
Salt and white pepper
1 qt. canola oil or any oil you prefer for frying

Method of Preparation:

  • Chop the shallot and the garlic very fine until you get a paste.
  • In a medium size pan, warm up the extra virgin olive oil, garlic, shallot, tomato sauce and let that reduce for five minutes until it gets thick and loses all the water.
  • In a large frying pan, heat the canola oil (or your preference) until it starts to smoke.
  • Coat both sides of the eggplant slices with flour and fry until you will get a golden-brown color.
  • Use a small sheet pan and place one slice of eggplant, add two spoonfuls of tomato sauce mixture on eggplant slice, then layer with the thinly-cut mozzarella, and basil leaves. Repeat two times, then top with Parmesan.
  • Bake for five minutes in 350-degree oven until mozzarella melts.

To Plate:
Serve in a plate with tomato sauce on the bottom and garnish with microgreens and olive oil.

Serves: 1 each

Serving Suggestion:
Barbera D’Alba red wine

La Centrale
Located in Brickell City Centre
601 S Miami Ave Suite 181-C, Miami, FL 33131
(305) 720-2401
https://www.lacentralemiami.com/

