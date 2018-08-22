Eggplant Parmesan/ La Centrale

(WSVN) - A handful of ingredients help create a classic Italian dish served vegetarian-style. That’s what’s cooking, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: German Rizzo

The Restaurant: La Centrale, Miami

The Dish: Eggplant Parmesan

Ingredients:

3 slices of eggplant cut 1/2 inch thick

4 oz. all-purpose flour

1 garlic clove

0.5 oz. shallot

5 oz. tomato sauce

1 oz. extra virgin olive oil

4 oz. mozzarella

6 basil leaves

3 oz. Parmigiano-Reggiano (24 months aged)

Salt and white pepper

1 qt. canola oil or any oil you prefer for frying

Method of Preparation:

Chop the shallot and the garlic very fine until you get a paste.

In a medium size pan, warm up the extra virgin olive oil, garlic, shallot, tomato sauce and let that reduce for five minutes until it gets thick and loses all the water.

In a large frying pan, heat the canola oil (or your preference) until it starts to smoke.

Coat both sides of the eggplant slices with flour and fry until you will get a golden-brown color.

Use a small sheet pan and place one slice of eggplant, add two spoonfuls of tomato sauce mixture on eggplant slice, then layer with the thinly-cut mozzarella, and basil leaves. Repeat two times, then top with Parmesan.

Bake for five minutes in 350-degree oven until mozzarella melts.

To Plate:

Serve in a plate with tomato sauce on the bottom and garnish with microgreens and olive oil.

Serves: 1 each

Serving Suggestion:

Barbera D’Alba red wine

La Centrale

Located in Brickell City Centre

601 S Miami Ave Suite 181-C, Miami, FL 33131

(305) 720-2401

https://www.lacentralemiami.com/

