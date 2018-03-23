EDM fans flock to Downtown Miami for start of 2018 Ultra fest

MIAMI (WSVN) - Thousands of revelers have descended on Downtown Miami to take part in this year’s Ultra Music Festival.

People dressed down for the occasion walked northbound along Biscayne Boulevard as they made their way to Bayfront Park, Friday afternoon.

Hours earlier, 7Skyforce hovered above the empty stages, shortly before the gates opened, just after 3 p.m.

Cheering crowds waved to 7News cameras as they flocked en masse into the venue, seconds after it opened to ticket holders.

“Ultra’s amazing, man. It’s like a different type of vibe. It’s like magical,” said one fan.

His companion tried to explain that sensation. “It’s honestly the experience you feel with people all around you, people from different countries,” he said.

A young woman accompanying these electronic dance music fans said nothing compares to listening to those pulsating beats live. “It’s like funny, because you listen to that music on your own, and then when it’s actually there, it’s such a different feeling,” she said. “It’s so loud and nice.”

The trio joined thousands of bass-hungry EDM lovers who are taking in the megawatt party.

“I’m expecting a crazy time,” said a woman.

Drivers encountered heavy traffic, especially between Southeast First and Sixth streets. Detours are currently in place for the duration of the festival.

Traffic is shut down in several spots, particularly northbound lanes.

City of Miami Police are out in full force to ensure traffic flows as smoothly as possible and revelers stay safe.

Ninety firefighters and paramedics are also on hand. Some are on foot and some are riding all-terrain and rescue vehicles, so they can quickly respond to emergencies.

