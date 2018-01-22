Eden Roc Spa offers Florida discount

If you feel like you’ve just been body slammed by a professional wrestler, maybe you need a massage. Deco’s aggressive pampering enthusiast Chris Van Vliet is here with a special deal for Florida residents.

Going to the spa can sometimes get a little pricey. You know, getting the facial, the rubdown, the apricot sugar scrub, but thanks to one South Beach landmark, Florida residents can get a very relaxing deal.

The Eden Roc Hotel on Miami Beach is an oasis to locals and tourists alike. But this month, Florida residents are getting pampered.

Oscar Trujillo: “You’re out of Miami, you’re out of the traffic.”

The Eden Roc Spa is offering a discount that’ll rub you the right way…

Oscar Trujillo: “If you present a valid Florida I.D., you get that 40 percent discount, access to our wonderful spa, which offers a variety of treatments like massage therapy, exfoliation and skin treatments as well as facials and other pampering treatments.”

When it comes to total relaxation, nothing beats a professional massage.

Oscar Trujillo: “We have, of course, Swedish massage, we have deep muscle massage, hot stone massage. There’s also Balinese massage, which is something a little lesser known, but what makes it very special is that it has long rhythm strokes so it almost lulls you into this meditative restful state.”

Therapist: “And this mask is going to give you a lot of collagen production, has a lot of Vitamin C in it.”

Seven unique facial treatments will have you looking radiant and refreshed.

Oscar Trujillo: “We have a lot of lovely skin treatments that can be combined with massage, a lot of exfoliating treatments.”

And the discounts keep on coming…

Oscar Trujillo: “We also have access for our guests to the poolside area, where they have Splash, a restaurant where they get 15 percent off with this offer.”

After all that pampering, you might want to just relax by the fire.

Oscar Trujillo: “We also offer guests unlimited access to what we call our relaxation area, which is a wonderful room with an ocean view.”

So even if you’re not on vacation, you can still relax like you are.

After all — why let tourists have all the fun?

Oscar Trujillo: “You’re in a really quiet space with ocean views and really highly-skilled therapists that are trying to give you the best experience possible.”

Yet another reason for our neighbors up north to be jealous of us…

To get that 40 percent discount, just flash your Florida driver’s license, then hit the pool or beach and grab some lunch for 15 percent off.

FOR MORE INFO:

Eden Roc Miami Beach Hotel

4525 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33140

(305) 531-0000

https://www.edenrochotelmiami.com/

